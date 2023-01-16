Prudential (LON:PRU) PT Set at GBX 1,900 by Jefferies Financial Group

Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) received a GBX 1,900 ($23.15) price objective from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.64% from the company’s current price.

PRU has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,500 ($18.27) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,490 ($18.15) price objective on Prudential in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,576 ($19.20) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,450 ($17.67) price target on Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Get Prudential alerts:

Prudential Price Performance

Shares of PRU stock traded up GBX 20.56 ($0.25) on Monday, reaching GBX 1,313.56 ($16.00). The company had a trading volume of 4,035,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,611,795. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,066.67 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 983.81. Prudential has a one year low of GBX 782.40 ($9.53) and a one year high of GBX 1,336 ($16.28). The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £36.12 billion and a PE ratio of 3,456.74.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.