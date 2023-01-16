Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale downgraded Proximus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Proximus in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Proximus from €13.70 ($14.73) to €12.50 ($13.44) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Proximus from €14.00 ($15.05) to €10.50 ($11.29) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Proximus from €14.00 ($15.05) to €12.00 ($12.90) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.55.

Proximus Stock Performance

Proximus stock opened at $2.02 on Thursday. Proximus has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.24.

Proximus Cuts Dividend

About Proximus

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a $0.0447 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 6.7%.

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses; telecommunication, ICT infrastructure, multi-cloud, digital finance, cybersecurity, business applications, and managed and training services to medium and large companies, and public administrations; and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

