Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Short Interest Down 99.0% in January

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.0% from the December 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 618,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Provectus Biopharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,944. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07.

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapy medicines based on halogenated xanthenes. It develops PV-10, an investigational autolytic cancer immunotherapy for adult solid tumor cancers, such as melanoma and gastrointestinal tumors, including hepatocellular carcinoma; colorectal cancer metastatic to the liver; neuroendocrine tumors metastatic to the liver; uveal melanoma metastatic to the liver; and pediatric solid tumor cancers, such as neuroblastoma, Ewing sarcoma, rhabdomyosarcoma, and osteosarcoma.

