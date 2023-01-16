Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Short Interest Down 99.0% in January

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.0% from the December 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 618,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of Provectus Biopharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,944. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07.
Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
