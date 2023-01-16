Prom Trading Up 13.6% This Week (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Prom token can now be purchased for about $4.50 or 0.00021569 BTC on major exchanges. Prom has a total market cap of $82.10 million and $3.20 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Prom has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00011105 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00030825 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00043739 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 67.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004687 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00018277 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.71 or 0.00233546 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.44086473 USD and is up 2.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $2,795,965.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.