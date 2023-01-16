Premia (PREMIA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $101.66 Million

Premia (PREMIA) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. During the last seven days, Premia has traded up 25.3% against the US dollar. One Premia token can currently be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00004501 BTC on exchanges. Premia has a market capitalization of $101.66 million and approximately $514,075.65 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 65.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.61 or 0.00434266 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,428.12 or 0.30471637 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.87 or 0.00767323 BTC.

Premia Profile

Premia launched on February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Premia is premia.medium.com. Premia’s official website is premia.finance. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Premia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Premia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Premia using one of the exchanges listed above.

