PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Lowered to $142.00 at Mizuho

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $146.00 to $142.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PPG. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut PPG Industries from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on PPG Industries to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $132.24.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $132.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.46. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $107.06 and a 52 week high of $168.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 54.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPG Industries

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter worth about $33,000. New England Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

