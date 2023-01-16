PowerBand Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWWBF) Short Interest Up 184.6% in January

PowerBand Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWWBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 184.6% from the December 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PowerBand Solutions Stock Up 7.9 %

PowerBand Solutions stock traded up 0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting 0.06. 2,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,878. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 0.11. PowerBand Solutions has a 1-year low of 0.04 and a 1-year high of 0.67.

Get PowerBand Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Desjardins cut shares of PowerBand Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

PowerBand Solutions Company Profile

Powerband Solutions, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the development marketing, and sale of access to cloud-based transaction platform to buy, sell, trade, finance, and lease new and used vehicles. The firm specializes in the online trading platform, standardized appraisal system, market intelligence report, desking tool, and finance portal for utilization in the automotive industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PowerBand Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerBand Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.