PotCoin (POT) Market Cap Hits $653,974.95

PotCoin (POT) traded up 53.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 50.5% against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a total market cap of $653,974.95 and approximately $755.23 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.93 or 0.00409205 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00030704 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00016946 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004747 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000845 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00018634 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000371 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

