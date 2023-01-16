Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €60.00 ($64.52) price target on Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3 – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($86.02) price objective on Porsche Automobil in a report on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($74.19) price target on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €81.00 ($87.10) price objective on Porsche Automobil in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Porsche Automobil Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Porsche Automobil stock opened at €55.06 ($59.20) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €55.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of €62.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25. Porsche Automobil has a 12-month low of €54.92 ($59.05) and a 12-month high of €97.66 ($105.01).

Porsche Automobil Company Profile

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

