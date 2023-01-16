Polymath Price Tops $0.18 (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 16th. Polymath has a total market cap of $162.44 million and $3.44 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polymath has traded up 13.6% against the dollar. One Polymath token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000829 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.43 or 0.00407932 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00016727 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001327 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00018719 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 38.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.17902525 USD and is up 6.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $7,011,779.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

