Pocket Network (POKT) Price Reaches $0.0589 on Exchanges

Pocket Network (POKT) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One Pocket Network token can now be bought for about $0.0589 or 0.00000278 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pocket Network has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pocket Network has a total market capitalization of $60.03 million and approximately $601,657.10 worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Pocket Network

Pocket Network launched on July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. The official message board for Pocket Network is forum.pokt.network. The official website for Pocket Network is www.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pocket Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you're already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pocket Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pocket Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pocket Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

