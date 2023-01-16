Pirate Chain 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $131,411.20 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001937 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $78.92 million and $131,411.20 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00206164 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00074095 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00050127 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002400 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,220,781 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

