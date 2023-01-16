Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $410.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.05 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 10.92%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $75.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $67.86 and a 52-week high of $110.58.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.34%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total value of $166,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,345.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pinnacle Financial Partners

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 214.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 219,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,809,000 after purchasing an additional 149,851 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 17.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 982,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,701,000 after buying an additional 145,302 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 691.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 150,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,818,000 after acquiring an additional 131,106 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,935,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,577,000 after acquiring an additional 104,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,408,000 after acquiring an additional 60,900 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.57.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.