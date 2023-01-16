Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TLK opened at $24.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.66 and its 200-day moving average is $27.36. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 52-week low of $23.02 and a 52-week high of $33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 15.39%. Equities research analysts predict that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLK. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the first quarter valued at about $42,586,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the second quarter valued at about $7,834,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the first quarter valued at about $5,453,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 133.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 294,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 168,244 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,570,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,584,000 after purchasing an additional 136,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

