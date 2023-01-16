Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:TLK opened at $24.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.66 and its 200-day moving average is $27.36. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 52-week low of $23.02 and a 52-week high of $33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 15.39%. Equities research analysts predict that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.
