PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday.
PepsiCo Price Performance
Shares of PEP stock opened at $175.24 on Friday. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $153.37 and a 52 week high of $186.84. The stock has a market cap of $241.43 billion and a PE ratio of 24.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.69.
PepsiCo Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PepsiCo (PEP)
- General Electric Stock, The Sum of All Parts Strategy is Paying Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.