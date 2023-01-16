PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $175.24 on Friday. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $153.37 and a 52 week high of $186.84. The stock has a market cap of $241.43 billion and a PE ratio of 24.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.69.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

