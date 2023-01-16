Peel Hunt Lowers Dialight (OTCMKTS:DIALF) to Hold

Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Dialight (OTCMKTS:DIALF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Dialight Price Performance
Dialight stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. Dialight has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $4.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.34.
Dialight Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dialight (DIALF)
- General Electric Stock, The Sum of All Parts Strategy is Paying Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Dialight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.