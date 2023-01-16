Peel Hunt Lowers Dialight (OTCMKTS:DIALF) to Hold

Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Dialight (OTCMKTS:DIALF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Dialight Price Performance

Dialight stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. Dialight has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $4.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.34.

Dialight Company Profile

See Also

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, EMEA, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting, and Signals & Components. It offers high and low bays, and high outputs; conveyor, street, area, and flood lights; LED linear fixtures, such as low profile/top conduit linear, stainless steel linear, glass reinforced polyester linear, battery backup linear, and end-to-end linear; and wall packs/bulkheads products.

