Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 97.1% from the December 31st total of 386,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Pathfinder Acquisition Price Performance

PFDR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.12. 2,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,000. Pathfinder Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $10.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average of $9.93.

Get Pathfinder Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pathfinder Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFDR. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $232,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition by 7.5% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,427,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,011,000 after buying an additional 99,348 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $751,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Pathfinder Acquisition by 9.3% in the third quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 332,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 28,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pathfinder Acquisition by 75.5% in the third quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 460,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 197,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

About Pathfinder Acquisition

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology or technology-enabled sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.