Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Cut to $220.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $268.00 to $220.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $228.33 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $231.31.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW opened at $138.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.80. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $213.63.

Insider Activity

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $122,079.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at $730,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $122,079.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $16,476,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,153,100.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 299,930 shares of company stock valued at $48,677,038. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 570 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 292 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.