Pacific Sun Financial Corp Acquires 590 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 219,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,548,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,999,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,995,000 after buying an additional 836,104 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 259.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

RDVY stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $46.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,444. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $38.34 and a 1 year high of $52.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.47.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.376 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

