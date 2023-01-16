P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 15th. In the last week, P2P Solutions foundation has traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar. P2P Solutions foundation has a market capitalization of $172.96 billion and $1.02 million worth of P2P Solutions foundation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One P2P Solutions foundation token can now be purchased for $66.36 or 0.00313819 BTC on exchanges.

P2P Solutions foundation Profile

P2P Solutions foundation’s genesis date was April 26th, 2019. P2P Solutions foundation’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,606,424,767 tokens. The official message board for P2P Solutions foundation is p2ps.medium.com. P2P Solutions foundation’s official Twitter account is @p2psf and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for P2P Solutions foundation is https://reddit.com/r/p2psf. The official website for P2P Solutions foundation is www.p2psf.org.

P2P Solutions foundation Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “P2PS is a decentralised P2P transaction ecosystem that aims to bring a secure system which permits the exchange of confidential digital assets or files without third parties included. The P2PS platform offers the possibility to save the users medical records, banking information and other digital assets on the platform keeping the information secure during exchanges.The P2PS token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token used to purchase products and services within the P2PS ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as P2P Solutions foundation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire P2P Solutions foundation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy P2P Solutions foundation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

