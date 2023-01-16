O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $836.15.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total transaction of $3,912,727.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,084.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total value of $3,912,727.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,084.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 760 shares in the company, valued at $570,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,127 shares of company stock valued at $21,726,054 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.2% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $815.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $834.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $757.22. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $870.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.71. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 32.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

