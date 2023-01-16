Orchid Price Up 12.2% Over Last Week (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Orchid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0788 or 0.00000378 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a total market cap of $54.42 million and approximately $7.44 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 12.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Orchid

Orchid (OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.07663647 USD and is down -0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $4,082,418.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

