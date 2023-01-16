Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Holdings Decreased by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC trimmed its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,600 shares during the quarter. Option Care Health makes up approximately 1.3% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.17% of Option Care Health worth $9,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OPCH. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Option Care Health during the 1st quarter worth $907,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Option Care Health during the 1st quarter worth $500,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Option Care Health by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Option Care Health by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 5,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Option Care Health by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 77,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Option Care Health Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $28.94 on Monday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.32 and a 1 year high of $35.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.70 and a 200-day moving average of $31.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.38 million. Equities analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Option Care Health from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Option Care Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.