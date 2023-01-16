Optimism (OP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $216.64 Million

Optimism (OP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Optimism has a market cap of $390.03 million and approximately $216.64 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Optimism token can now be bought for about $1.82 or 0.00008571 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Optimism has traded up 45% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003174 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 87.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.94 or 0.00431857 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000124 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,453.42 or 0.30313157 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.86 or 0.00760292 BTC.
About Optimism
Optimism’s genesis date was November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,748,364 tokens. Optimism’s official website is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. Optimism’s official message board is optimism.mirror.xyz.
Optimism Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Optimism should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Optimism using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Optimism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Optimism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.