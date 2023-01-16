Oppenheimer Trims Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Target Price to $225.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VEEV. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a market perform rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $209.30.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $164.24 on Thursday. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $151.02 and a one year high of $239.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.76. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.89.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $552.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.78 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 19.08%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total transaction of $1,694,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,521.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total value of $1,694,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,521.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 58,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total transaction of $9,848,360.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,110 shares of company stock valued at $52,671,519 in the last three months. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Veeva Systems by 14.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,414,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,250,696,000 after buying an additional 2,056,275 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after buying an additional 1,414,726 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 19.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,922,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $976,527,000 after buying an additional 951,240 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Veeva Systems by 12.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,830,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,748,727,000 after buying an additional 946,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 36.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,148,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,196,000 after buying an additional 572,197 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

