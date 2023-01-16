OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) Short Interest Update

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 258,100 shares, a decrease of 95.3% from the December 31st total of 5,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 272,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 9.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OpGen

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of OpGen by 571.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85,754 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OpGen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OpGen by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 534,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OpGen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,517,000. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OpGen Stock Up 11.1 %

NASDAQ OPGN traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.60. 5,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,443. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. OpGen has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $20.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average of $0.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OpGen ( NASDAQ:OPGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($3.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 91.83% and a negative net margin of 1,016.12%. The business had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that OpGen will post -10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on OpGen in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

