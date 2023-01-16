OpenBlox Price Reaches $0.0012 on Exchanges (OBX)

OpenBlox (OBX) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. OpenBlox has a market capitalization of $75.30 million and approximately $365,053.86 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OpenBlox token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OpenBlox has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OpenBlox Profile

OpenBlox’s genesis date was June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for OpenBlox is medium.com/@openblox. OpenBlox’s official website is openblox.io. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox.

Buying and Selling OpenBlox

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenBlox directly using US dollars.

