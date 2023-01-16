Ontology Gas Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.55 Million (ONG)

Ontology Gas (ONG) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One Ontology Gas token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001262 BTC on popular exchanges. Ontology Gas has a market cap of $88.53 million and $5.55 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ontology Gas has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology Gas Profile

Ontology Gas was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,088,731 tokens. The official website for Ontology Gas is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ontology Gas is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

Buying and Selling Ontology Gas

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.The Ontology Gas (ONG) is the token developed by to be the platform gas. Ontology uses a dual token (ONT and ONG) model. ONT is the coin and can be used for staking in consensus, whereas ONG is the utility token used for on-chain services.The official Ontology Gas token ticker is “ONG” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology Gas directly using U.S. dollars.

