ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.83.

OGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Guggenheim lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ONE Gas to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas Stock Up 0.5 %

ONE Gas stock opened at $80.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. ONE Gas has a 1-year low of $68.86 and a 1-year high of $92.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.94. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.66.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $359.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.31%.

Insider Transactions at ONE Gas

In related news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $76,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,741.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ONE Gas

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 206.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in ONE Gas by 85.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.