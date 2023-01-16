OmniaVerse Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $414,014.81 (OMNIA)

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 72% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One OmniaVerse token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OmniaVerse has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar. OmniaVerse has a total market cap of $414,100.00 billion and approximately $414,014.81 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OmniaVerse Token Profile

OmniaVerse’s genesis date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. OmniaVerse’s official website is omniaverse.io. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial.

Buying and Selling OmniaVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmniaVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OmniaVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

