NXM Price Reaches $49.00 on Major Exchanges (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One NXM token can now be bought for $49.00 or 0.00232205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NXM has traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar. NXM has a total market cap of $323.08 million and approximately $81,787.81 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NXM Profile

NXM is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io.

Buying and Selling NXM

