NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$16.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$17.00. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 37.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NuVista Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$15.85.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

NuVista Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NVA stock traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$11.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,385. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.56. NuVista Energy has a one year low of C$6.98 and a one year high of C$14.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.58.

Insider Activity

NuVista Energy ( TSE:NVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.40. The firm had revenue of C$445.01 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that NuVista Energy will post 3.2899997 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 35,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$466,687.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,015,170. In related news, Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 15,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$201,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,524,730. Also, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 35,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$466,687.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,015,170. Insiders sold 115,944 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,306 in the last ninety days.

About NuVista Energy

(Get Rating)

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.