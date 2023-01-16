Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 1,350.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:JLS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.32. 391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,178. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.33. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $20.63.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.116 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLS. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 6.9% during the third quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $190,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 251,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 187.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 15,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,321 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

