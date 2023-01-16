Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 1,350.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE:JLS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.32. 391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,178. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.33. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $20.63.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.116 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.
