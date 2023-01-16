NSUR COIN Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (NSUR)

NSUR COIN (NSUR) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One NSUR COIN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, NSUR COIN has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. NSUR COIN has a total market capitalization of $98.60 million and $32,742.21 worth of NSUR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NSUR COIN Token Profile

NSUR COIN was first traded on October 14th, 2021. NSUR COIN’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for NSUR COIN is blog.nsurcoin.com. The Reddit community for NSUR COIN is https://reddit.com/r/nsurcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NSUR COIN is nsurcoin.com. NSUR COIN’s official Twitter account is @nsurcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NSUR COIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NSUR is designed to be a high-utility, rewarding platform that protects token holders from loss of value via our Value Protection Program. Its focus is on health and wellness, and initially, it wants to act as a bridge between merchants who sell health and wellness goods and services (think telemedicine, insurance, supplements, prescriptions, etc.) and users who need these items, no matter where they are in the world.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NSUR COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NSUR COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NSUR COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

