NorthRock Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

NorthRock Partners LLC cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,071.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 2,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on TMO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Benchmark downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $627.30.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

NYSE TMO opened at $583.84 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $618.35. The stock has a market cap of $228.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $546.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $546.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $549,600.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total value of $2,869,779.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,450 shares in the company, valued at $9,489,018. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,600.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $16,073,443 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

