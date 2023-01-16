NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 595 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

NorthRock Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $1,552,038.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,287,695.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $1,552,038.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,287,695.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $296,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,817.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,800 shares of company stock valued at $6,621,324 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:EW opened at $78.31 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $131.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.98. The company has a market cap of $48.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Wolfe Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.68.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.