NorthRock Partners LLC Purchases 1,023 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $182.15 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.81.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

