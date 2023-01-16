NorthRock Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,253 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 7.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 37.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SBUX. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Stephens began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.92.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,595 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $107.23 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $107.30. The stock has a market cap of $123.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.60.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.18%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

