NorthRock Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 273.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,476 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,908,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,320 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,747,082 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,671,369,000 after purchasing an additional 667,747 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,623,951,000 after purchasing an additional 303,726 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,817,611 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,315,206,000 after purchasing an additional 171,950 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,072,542 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $738,300,000 after purchasing an additional 66,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of WMT stock opened at $145.29 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $391.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.54.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $1,370,575.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,711,617.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,822,421 in the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

