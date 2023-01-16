NorthRock Partners LLC Has $80.79 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

NorthRock Partners LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,342,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,581 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 9.4% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. NorthRock Partners LLC owned approximately 0.69% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $80,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 974.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SPYV opened at $41.13 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.56 and a 200 day moving average of $38.26. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $42.86.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

