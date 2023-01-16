NorthRock Partners LLC Decreases Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

NorthRock Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,977 shares during the quarter. Kraft Heinz makes up 0.7% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $6,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 419.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 419,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,007,000 after purchasing an additional 338,875 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 41.3% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 62.1% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 227,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,695,000 after purchasing an additional 87,027 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 138,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 24.3% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KHC opened at $42.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.73. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.90.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 163.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.17.

In other news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

