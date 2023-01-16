Northern Superior Resources (CVE:SUP) Stock Price Down 10.2%

Northern Superior Resources Inc. (CVE:SUP – Get Rating) traded down 10.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.49. 9,075 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 56,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$61.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.25.

Northern Superior Resources Inc, an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of gold properties in Ontario and Québec, Canada. The company also explores for silver and copper. It primary projects include 100% owned Ti-pa-haa-kaa-ning gold property that consists of 2,431 claims covering an area of 47,796 hectares located in northwestern Ontario; Croteau Est property, which consists of 237 claims covering an area of approximately 12,545 hectares situated in west-central Québec; Lac Surprise gold property that comprises 274 claims covering an area of approximately 15,178.5 hectares located in west-central Québec; and the Wapistan mineral property located in Québec.

