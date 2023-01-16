North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 3,990 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its stake in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 816,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,990 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.87% of ACCO Brands worth $3,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the second quarter valued at $185,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 23.4% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 12,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 60.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 176,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 66,947 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 811.1% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 218.4% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 55,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 38,069 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACCO. Barrington Research cut their price target on ACCO Brands from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

ACCO Brands Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ACCO Brands stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.19. 14,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.48 million, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.76. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.90%.

Insider Activity

In other ACCO Brands news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACCO Brands Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

