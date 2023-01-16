North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 348 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,862 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in Walmart by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $145.29. 156,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,030,678. The company has a market cap of $391.82 billion, a PE ratio of 44.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,181,240.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,822,421 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Erste Group Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $165.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.52.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

