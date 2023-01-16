North Star Investment Management Corp. Makes New $3.25 Million Investment in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 170,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARA. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PARA traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $20.06. 367,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,029,200. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.09. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $15.29 and a 52-week high of $39.21. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Paramount Global had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.55%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PARA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.68.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

