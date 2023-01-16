North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $8.51 Million Position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,168,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,500 shares during the quarter. Luminar Technologies makes up approximately 0.8% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.33% of Luminar Technologies worth $8,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Summit X LLC raised its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 14.6% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 138,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 17,695 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 23.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 357,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 267,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 32,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Luminar Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Luminar Technologies stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.02. 677,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,800,655. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.63. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $16.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 894.68% and a negative return on equity of 328.76%. The company had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 million. Research analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $30.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Luminar Technologies news, Director Jun Hong Heng bought 9,020 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $67,108.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,982.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.