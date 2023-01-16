North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $3.08 Million Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMB. S&CO Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $136.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,200. The company has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.50 and a 200-day moving average of $129.31. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $144.57.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMB. Atlantic Securities upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.17.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

