North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC)

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 785,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 1.83% of ARC Document Solutions worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,427,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,057,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 415,219 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 136,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 88,217 shares during the period. 47.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ARC Document Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ARC Document Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

ARC Document Solutions Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE ARC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,644. The company has a market capitalization of $152.74 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $4.18.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $73.14 million during the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 7.56%.

ARC Document Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. ARC Document Solutions’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar sold 80,000 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total value of $220,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,588,377 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,920.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 19.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Document Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Document Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.