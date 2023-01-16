North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,765 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Comcast by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,195 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,546 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.27.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.93. 797,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,942,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $168.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $52.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

