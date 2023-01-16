North Star Investment Management Corp. Decreases Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 420.0% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 51.1% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $271.73. 78,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,189. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $276.26 and its 200 day moving average is $256.13. The stock has a market cap of $144.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.39 and a 12 month high of $296.67.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. Amgen’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMGN. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

